Occupiers try to cross Dnipro several times day - Southern Defense Forces

The Russian military makes several attempts to cross the Dnipro in the south every day.

the spokesman for the Southern Defence Forces, Vladyslav Voloshyn, said this on television.

"The enemy is making several such attempts every day to cross to the islands controlled by the Ukrainian Defence Forces and to the right bank. These are attempts to seize a certain foothold on the right bank, deploy firepower and try to exert as much influence as possible, to use shelling on Kherson and settlements on the right bank," the spokesman noted.

Voloshyn also said that yesterday the Russians increased the number of artillery attacks, and started firing from MLRS and large-calibre artillery at Kherson and the suburbs.

"And during this shelling (the enemy - Ed.) tried to cross in a small group in the area of Antonivskyi Bridge. However, the Defence Forces were proactive - some of the enemy's assets did not have time to deploy and remained in their places of concentration. Although the shelling was quite massive, and there were casualties and injuries, as well as destruction of buildings and infrastructure, the enemy was not able to reach the middle of the Dnipro," Voloshyn said.