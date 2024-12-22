Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 774,100 people (+1820 per day), 9609 tanks, 21284 artillery systems, 19,870 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 774,100 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.12.24 are approximately
personnel - about 774100 (+1820) people,
tanks - 9609 (+15) units
armored combat vehicles - 19870 (+29) units
artillery systems - 21284 (+32) units,
MLRS - 1256 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 1030 (+3) units
aircraft - 369 (+0) units
helicopters - 329 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 20735 (+50),
cruise missiles - 2947 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 31972 (+81) units
special equipment - 3662 (+0).
Please wait...