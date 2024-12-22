ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12339 visitors online
News
5 856 10
Russian Army (8046) Armed Forces HQ (3661) liquidation (2054) elimination (4409)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 774,100 people (+1820 per day), 9609 tanks, 21284 artillery systems, 19,870 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 774,100 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.12.24 are approximately

personnel - about 774100 (+1820) people,

tanks - 9609 (+15) units

armored combat vehicles - 19870 (+29) units

artillery systems - 21284 (+32) units,

MLRS - 1256 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1030 (+3) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 20735 (+50),

cruise missiles - 2947 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 31972 (+81) units

special equipment - 3662 (+0).

Watch more: Soldiers of 5th Brigade destroyed enemy equipment and eliminated Russian infantry in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

інфографіка

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 