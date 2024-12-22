Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 774,100 people (+1820 per day), 9609 tanks, 21284 artillery systems, 19,870 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 774,100 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 22.12.24 are approximately

personnel - about 774100 (+1820) people,

tanks - 9609 (+15) units

armored combat vehicles - 19870 (+29) units

artillery systems - 21284 (+32) units,

MLRS - 1256 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1030 (+3) units

aircraft - 369 (+0) units

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 20735 (+50),

cruise missiles - 2947 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 31972 (+81) units

special equipment - 3662 (+0).

