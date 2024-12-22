Russians are creating new brainwashing centers in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

"On behalf of the international criminal Vladimir Putin, the enemy is opening branches of the Russia exhibition in the TOT. The exhibition serves as a propaganda center, manipulates reality and is designed to create the impression that the Russian Federation is an advanced state," the statement said.

As noted in the NRC, the main exhibition was created in Moscow on the eve of the "elections". People from the regions were brought to it in an organized manner. Now the Kremlin is scaling up the experience and opening each pavilion separately.

