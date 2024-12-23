Moscow manages to recapture 40% of Kursk region, but Ukrainian Armed Forces still hold ground - Washington Post

The intensity of the attacks in the Kursk region signals Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's growing desperation to remove this "bargaining chip" from the table as soon as possible amid pressure to negotiate an end to the war before the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump.

According to Censor.NET, The Washington Post writes about it.

According to the Ukrainian military, Russia has deployed 60,000 soldiers to the region and is attacking Ukrainian positions with all means at its disposal. Russians often move by motorbikes, carts, bicycles and on foot to limit their losses on roads controlled by Ukrainian firepower. In addition, in recent days, waves of North Korean troops have appeared on the battlefield in the Kursk region, advancing in large groups, making them easy targets.

"Putin downplayed Ukraine’s brazen incursion when it happened in August, framing it as a futile sideshow to the main fighting in Ukraine’s east. But almost five months on, as the fighting intensifies, the battle for this corner of western Russia has proved that Ukraine’s cross-border incursion marked a watershed moment in the war — even if the final outcome remains unclear," WP writes

The commander of the 82nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Dmytro Voloshyn, admitted that at first he was sceptical about the Kursk operation in general, but since then the importance of this battle has become "undeniable".

Supporters of the operation believe that the attack was the only option for Ukraine. While Russia is still targeting the Sumy region, it is also using its weapons at home for the first time, damaging its own cities and infrastructure, not just Ukraine, the article emphasises.

It is noted that the operation forced Russia to resume exchanges of Azov prisoners and to withdraw tens of thousands of soldiers from the front line in Ukraine.

"This is a story of principle for Putin, first and foremost. He threw [his] ready-made and best brigades here. These are trained, confident types … We are fighting the elite. We pulled them back from other regions. We will not go anywhere," - said Captain Oleh Shyriaev, commander of the 225th Assault Battalion of Ukraine.

It added that Ukraine has more reasons than ever to stand its ground in Russia. According to officials, if they retreat, 60,000 Russian soldiers will follow them into Ukraine.

Watch more: SOF fighters repel DPRK soldiers’ attack in Kursk region: 12 killed, 20 wounded. VIDEO