ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12392 visitors online
News
6 156 27
Russian Army (8046) Armed Forces HQ (3661) liquidation (2054) elimination (4409)

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 776,090 people (+1990 per day), 9,615 tanks, 21,313 artillery systems, and 19,885 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

elimination

The Ukrainian Defence Forces have eliminated 776,090 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 23.12.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 776090 (+1990) people,

tanks - 9615 (+6) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 19885 (+15) units,

artillery systems - 21313 (+29) units,

MLRS - 1256 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 1030 (+0) units,

aircraft - 369 (+0) units,

helicopters - 329 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 20790 (+55),

cruise missiles - 2948 (+1),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive vehicles and tank trucks - 32039 (+67) units,

special equipment - 3664 (+2).

Інфографіка

Watch more: Kamikaze drone attacks Russian invader right in naked butt. VIDEO 18+

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 