Situation is most intense in Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, enemy is also active in Lyman, Vremivka and Kursk directions - General Staff

As of 10 p.m., 158 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The situation remained the most intense today in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove directions, and the enemy is also active in the Lyman, Vremivka directions and in the Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

To date, the enemy has carried out 37 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine (including 43 GABs), using 808 kamikaze drones to destroy it. It has fired over 4,300 times at the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked twice near Vovchansk.

According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian defenders destroyed and wounded 72 occupiers in this area today, destroying a tank, two artillery systems, an anti-tank vehicle, four vehicles, three communications equipment and 29 UAVs, and severely damaging an armored combat vehicle and nine vehicles.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Petropavlivka and Lozova five times during the day. Four of the enemy's attacks were repelled by the Defense Forces. The battle is currently underway.

Read more: Social support services for servicemen in AFU are staffed by 50%, - General Staff

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 20 times in the areas of Pershotravneve, Novoiehorivka, Nadiia, Terny, Torske, Zarichne, Dibrova and in the Serebrianskyi forest. Our soldiers repelled the occupiers' attacks.

In the Siversk direction, the occupiers tried to advance four times in the area of Bilohorivka and in the direction of Vyimka, but were repulsed.

In the Kramatorsk direction, occupants' activity amounted to five combat engagements since the beginning of the day. Assault operations took place near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, our troops repelled ten enemy attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. All attacks were stopped.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has tried to break into our defense 52 times in the Pokrovsk direction in the areas of Myroliubivka, Promin, Vozdvyzhenka, Lysivka, Dachanske, Novyi Trud, Shevchenko, Novoшelizavetivka, Novovasylivka and Vovkove. They received a tough rebuff from our defenders.

According to preliminary information, our soldiers neutralized 382 occupiers in this direction today, 196 of them irreversibly. Four vehicles, an armored combat vehicle, a 'Murom-M' observation device, an electronic warfare system, seven communication devices, a Lancet UAV, and a motorcycle were destroyed.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our positions 18 times. The enemy was most active in the areas of Petropavlivka, Slovianka, Dachne and Kurakhove, where Ukrainian defenders repelled all attacks.

In the Vremivka direction, our troops stopped 17 enemy attacks near Kostiantynopolske, Rozlyv, Novyi Komar and Novodarivka.

Read more: 100 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy carrying out most of its attacks on Pokrovsk and Lyman directions - General Staff

The situation in other directions

In the Pridniprovske direction, the enemy continues to try to drive our units out of their positions, where two unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian troops' positions were made over the past day.

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 offensives of the invaders. Russian aviation carried out 15 strikes, using 18 guided aerial bombs on its territory.