The soldiers of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade "Edelweiss" continue to impress with their achievements on the battlefield. Andrii Skibin, commander of the attack drone company, Hero of Ukraine, spoke about one of the most effective operations of Ukrainian UAV operators.

We are talking about the legendary strike in the area of the "9th pipe", where an anti-tank mine was dropped from a Ukrainian heavy copter on the enemy's concentration. This brilliant manoeuvre resulted in the elimination of 27 Russian paratroopers and attack aircraft, including the deputy commander of the occupiers' assault battalion, Alexander Kozyrev.

The corresponding video was published on the YouTube channel Butusov Plus, Censor.NET reports.

Read more: AFU may withdraw from Kursk region by spring 2025 - Bloomberg