Ruscist attacked Belozerka with artillery: Number of victims rises to 8, including children (updated)

Today, on December 28, 2024, the Russian occupation forces shelled Bilozerka, Kherson region, with artillery. Three people have been reported injured. Among them are two children.

This was reported on Telegram channel by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as contusions. The boy was diagnosed with a shrapnel wound to his forehead. They were taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A 21-year-old man with a shrapnel wound to the neck was also hospitalized. He is currently receiving the necessary assistance.

Information about the victims is being clarified.

Updated information.

Later, Prokudin reported that three more women were injured in the Russian shelling of Bilozerka. Two of the victims, aged 43 and 62, were diagnosed with explosive and traumatic brain injuries and contusions. Another local resident suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her forearms. She was taken to a hospital for medical care.

Later, it became known that the number of casualties due to the enemy's attack on Bilozerka increased to eight.

Two men, aged 51 and 52, sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries and contusions. An ambulance team took them to a hospital where they are receiving the necessary treatment.