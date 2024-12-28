Enemy troops in the Donetsk region have advanced near such settlements as Shevchenko, Yantarne, Rozlyv, Rivne, as well as in Kurakhove and Toretsk.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy advanced near Shevchenko, Yantarne, Rozlyv, Rivne, Kurakhove and Toretsk. The area of Lysivka has been clarified," the statement said.

In addition, DeepState denied the information about the capture of Kurakhove by Russians.

"The information from the ISIS ballerinas about the "possible capture of Kurakhove" is not true. Fighting continues on the western and southern outskirts, although the trends are disappointing, of course," the statement said.

