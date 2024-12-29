Zelenskyy expresses condolences to South Korea over plane crash

On behalf of the Ukrainian people, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed condolences to the Republic of Korea over the plane crash at the Muan International Airport, where a passenger plane crashed on the morning of December 29 with more than 180 people on board.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Zelenskyy's post on the social network X.

"Tragic news about the terrible Jeju Air plane crash at Muan International Airport in Muan County, Republic of Korea, which took so many lives. Every life lost is an immeasurable tragedy. On behalf of the Ukrainian people and on my own behalf, I express my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, the people of Korea and Acting President Choi Sang-mook. We share your grief and stand shoulder to shoulder with the Korean people in this time of sorrow," the Head of State noted.

As reported, a passenger plane crashed in South Korea with more than 180 people on board. Preliminarily, 179 people died and two were rescued.

