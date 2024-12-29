Enemy makes every effort to reach Pokrovsk outskirts - Khortytsia OSGT

Pokrovsk remains the hottest spot in the frontline. Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops carried out 54 attacks in the Pokrovsk sector.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Viktor Trehubov, spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT, during a telethon.

"This is the hottest area in general. Over the last day 54 attacks took place there, the enemy is making every effort to break through to the outskirts of the city. However, it is there that Ukrainian troops are also inflicting the greatest damage on them and, accordingly, they suffer the greatest losses," he emphasized.

According to the General Staff, in the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy tried to advance near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Kalynove, Uspenivka, Vovkove, Novoyelizavetivka, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Zelene, Pokrovsk, Novyi Trud, Pershe Travnia, and Shevchenko.

Read more: Russians are trying to break through to Pokrovsk from flanks despite significant losses, 261 occupiers were killed in last day alone - OSGT "Khortytsia"