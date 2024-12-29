Arrival of one kamikaze drone eliminates three Russian stormtroopers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
The external pilots of the 414th separate regiment of strike unmanned aerial systems "Birds of Magyar" eliminated three occupiers at once in the Pokrovsk direction with one kamikaze drone.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password