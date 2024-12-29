ENG
Arrival of one kamikaze drone eliminates three Russian stormtroopers in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

The external pilots of the 414th separate regiment of strike unmanned aerial systems "Birds of Magyar" eliminated three occupiers at once in the Pokrovsk direction with one kamikaze drone.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

