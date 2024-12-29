ENG
Soldiers of 5th Brigade destroy enemy manpower in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade in the Pokrovsk direction are destroying enemy manpower. The soldiers eliminated Russian infantrymen who were trying to hide from Ukrainian defenders.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.

Russian Army (9008) war (1043) liquidation (2368) 5 SAB (83)
