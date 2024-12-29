Soldiers of 5th Brigade destroy enemy manpower in Pokrovsk direction. VIDEO
Soldiers of the 5th separate assault brigade in the Pokrovsk direction are destroying enemy manpower. The soldiers eliminated Russian infantrymen who were trying to hide from Ukrainian defenders.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password