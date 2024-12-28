ENG
Soldiers of 3rd Brigade eliminated enemy infantry who tried to disguise themselves in grass, hide in trench and foxhole. VIDEO

On the Kharkiv frontline, fighters of the Mosquitos unit of the 3rd separate assault brigade eliminated enemy infantry trying to disguise themselves in the grass, hide in a trench or trench.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was posted on the brigade's Telegram channel.

