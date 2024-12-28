Border guards destroyed enemy’s dugouts, firing points and communication system in Vovchansk direction. VIDEO
Border guards of the reconnaissance and strike UAV groups of the "Hart" brigade delivered devastating strikes on the occupiers' positions in the Vovchansk direction. FPV drones and munitions destroyed enemy dugouts, firing points and communications systems.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful attack was published on the State Border Guard Service's Telegram channel.
