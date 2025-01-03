Pokrovsk direction remains one of most intense, enemy is trying to cover this area from flanks - OSGT "Khortytsia"

The Pokrovsk direction has been one of the most intense in recent weeks, the enemy has not approached Pokrovsk itself, instead it is trying to cover this direction from the flanks.

"Yesterday, our defenders stopped 38 enemy attacks in the Pokrovsk direction. Pokrovsk direction remains one of the most intense in recent weeks. It is a point of concentration of the enemy's main efforts and a key defence line for Ukrainian defenders. However, the enemy has not approached the city itself, instead it is trying to cover this area from the flanks," said Trehubov.

According to the spokesperson, the main attacks were registered in the neighbouring settlements.

He also noted that the enemy is trying to disrupt the communications of Ukrainian troops without engaging in combat in the city in order to interrupt communications and achieve tactical advantage.

"At the moment, it is not succeeding, as the city is being defended by qualified and experienced Ukrainian units," added Trehubov.

The spokesman also said that there is currently no advance of Russian troops in the Chasiv Yar area, although the situation is intense. The situation in Kurakhove is difficult, as it is one of the most difficult areas where intense urban fighting is taking place.

