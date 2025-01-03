Extract from Unified State Register of War Veterans can now be obtained at ASCs in 5 minutes - Ministry of Veterans

Starting January 2, 2025, war veterans will be able to receive an extract from the Unified State Register of War Veterans through the ASC, reducing the waiting time to 5 minutes.

This is reported by the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Previously, to obtain this document, it was necessary to apply to the Ministry of Veterans by letter, and it took more than 30 days to receive an extract. Now the procedure has been greatly simplified, and veterans can get an extract in just 5 minutes.

"We are constantly working to simplify access to administrative services for war veterans. The goal is not only to simplify bureaucratic procedures but also to give veterans more time to solve other important issues. This is made possible by the introduction of new digital tools," Kalmykova said.

This extract is provided to war veterans, persons with special services to the Motherland, injured participants of the Revolution of Dignity, members of their families, as well as families of deceased veterans and defenders.

The service was made possible thanks to the support of the "Action Support Project" implemented by the United Nations Development Program in Ukraine with funding from Sweden.

Read more: Kharkiv resident leaked information about Armed Forces to ex-partner fighting for Russia: 10 years in prison for Kharkiv woman