Kharkiv resident leaked information about Armed Forces to ex-partner fighting for Russia: 10 years in prison for Kharkiv woman

A FSB agent who directed missile attacks on Kharkiv's defence bases was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The woman and her two accomplices were detained in 2023. Two agents had previously been sentenced to imprisonment.

"Now, taking into account the cooperation with the investigation, the court has sentenced the third corrector to 10 years in prison. The offender was a 45-year-old resident of Kharkiv, who was remotely recruited by the FSB at the beginning of the full-scale war.

To obtain the coordinates of potential targets, the woman travelled around the city and recorded the places where the Defence Forces personnel and military equipment were most concentrated. During reconnaissance raids, the informant took pictures of the perimeters of military facilities and marked their geolocations on Google maps," the statement said.

See more: Russian GRU agent, who adjusted strikes on Zaporizhzhia, sentenced to 15 years in prison - SSU. PHOTO

The woman used the FSB messenger to transmit the data through her "contact" - a former partner who moved to Russia in 2017 and later joined the "Wagner" PMC.

The offender's mobile phone and computer equipment with evidence of cooperation with the occupiers were seized.

The woman was found guilty under Part 3 Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information about the Armed Forces of Ukraine, committed with the aim of providing such information to a state that carries out armed aggression against Ukraine).

Comprehensive measures are underway to identify and punish the Russian informant's "contact".

See more: 5 more online supporters of ruscism, promoting war against Ukraine, exposed - SSU. PHOTOS