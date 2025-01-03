Ukraine plans to confiscate frozen Russian assets in 2025 - Shmyhal

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal spoke about the government's strategic plans for 2025, emphasizing the need to develop a mechanism for confiscating Russian frozen assets in favor of Ukraine.

He said this at a government meeting on Friday, Censor.NET reports with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"Our goal this year is to develop and approve a mechanism for the complete confiscation of Russian frozen assets in favor of Ukraine," Shmyhal said at the government meeting.

He also emphasized that the government has a clear understanding of its financial priorities for 2025, including pensions, wages and social support.

Ukraine is expected to receive funds from the EU under the Ukraine Facility program, as well as from the IMF. In addition, the G7 countries and the EU have pledged to provide Ukraine with $50 billion, which will also be secured by Russian frozen assets.

