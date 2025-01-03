Drone hits bunch of Russians travelling on board of armoured vehicle. VIDEO
The operator of a Ukrainian kamikaze drone hit a group of armed Russians travelling on a board of an armoured vehicle in the Kursk region.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier's successful combat work was posted on social media.
