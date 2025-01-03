Three people were injured as result of "Shahed" hit to private house in Sumy

Today, on 3 January, Russian troops attacked the private sector in Sumy with "Shaheds", which caused a fire and injured three people.

According to Censor.NET, the Sumy City Council reported on the elimination of the consequences of the enemy attack.

As noted, at around 7:10 a.m. in Sumy, an enemy Shahed-type UAV hit a private house, after which a fire broke out. The fire was completely extinguished by the State Emergency Service at 7:46 am.

Three people were injured as a result of the strike (acute stress reaction, toxic effects of smoke) and were treated on the spot.

Watch more: Enemy conducted air strike on private sector of Sumy. VIDEO

An examination of the impact site revealed damage to the outer wall of the building, one window, and the interior of the building was partially burnt out.

Equipment and employees of utilities and local authorities were engaged to carry out emergency and other urgent work.

Read more: Ukraine thwarts Russia’s plans to seize Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia in fall-winter 2024 - Zelenskyy