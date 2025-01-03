Sybiha calls on Europe to work together to restore stability in Syria

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on European countries to join forces to restore peace and normal life in Syria and the region as a whole.

He stated this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Today's visit to Syria by Jean-Noël Barrot and Annalina Burbock is timely and strategically important. During my talks in Damascus earlier this week, I saw great potential for cooperation. It is time for the whole of Europe to work together to restore stability and normalcy to Syria and the wider region," Sybiha said.

It is noted that the foreign ministers of France and Germany, Jean-Noël Barrot and Annalena Baerbock, arrived in Syria on January 3 under the EU mandate. They plan to meet with the new leader of Syria, Ahmed al-Sharaa, who heads a coalition that includes the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) group.

As reported, in December 2024, Ukraine sent 21 trucks with 500 tons of wheat flour to Syria as part of the Grain from Ukraine program with the assistance of the UN World Food Program. It will be distributed to 33,250 families or 167,000 people. Each package weighs 15 kg and will help feed a family of five for a month.

