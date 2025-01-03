Group missile attack on outskirts of Chernihiv - CMA (updated)

An explosion occurred during an air raid alert in Chernihiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne.

The Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from Kursk.

They also reported a high-speed target in the Chernihiv region.

Later, the head of the СMA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, said that a missile exploded on the outskirts of the city.

At 5:00 p.m., the CMA clarified that Russia had launched a group missile strike on the outskirts of Chernihiv.

The Air Force reported several ballistic targets in the direction of Chernihiv.