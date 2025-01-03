Occupiers plan to double number of military centers for teenagers in TOT - NRC

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, Russian forces continue to scale up the system of involving children and adolescents in militarized movements.

This was reported by the National Resistance Center, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, it is planned to double the number of "Young Army Cadets National Movement" centers by 2025.

As noted, this organization, which resembles the Hitler Youth, is a tool for propaganda and military training of young people. At the same time, the occupiers are expanding the network of the "warrior" movement and the "movement of the first" - structures that integrate children into the Russian information space.

"In this way, the Russians are trying to take control of the activities of children and adolescents and integrate them into the Russian information space," the NCR notes.

Participants of such centers are actively recruited to military schools and units of the occupation forces.

