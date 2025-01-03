More than battalion of Russians have already surrendered as part of the "I Want to Live" project, - Coordination Center

The total number of Russian soldiers who surrendered as part of the "I Want to Live" project is more than a battalion.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Bohdan Okhrimenko, Head of the Secretariat of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, in an interview with ArmyInform.

As noted, this project was created to encourage Russians who did not want to go to war, who did not want to commit war crimes, who did not want to kill to surrender and save their lives. It is very complicated in organization, its certain stages are hidden from public view. Many people are involved in this process: The Main Intelligence Directorate, the Security Service, the Armed Forces, the National Guard, etc.

"We give Russians the opportunity to familiarize themselves with information on how they can surrender. We have organized chatbots where they can contact us and describe the situation, indicate which direction they are in. We are modeling the process of crossing the contact line without harming them.

You've probably heard about such special operations when, thanks to this project, even weapons or even entire platoons were transferred to our side. With tanks, helicopters, and equipment. In total, if we take them all together, perhaps even more than a battalion has surrendered," Okhrimenko said.

According to him, those who are defecting fall into two categories.

"The first category is that they do not want their story to become a media story and want to return to Russia on exchange. But apparently they don't realize that upon their return they will be interrogated, possibly imprisoned. If not prison, then they will be sent back to the front. And this is a certainty, especially if they have two arms and two legs intact," Okhrimenko said.

According to him, there are also Russian servicemen who were forcibly mobilized and who have gone through this program, surrendered, and, for example, do not want to return: "This is their right: until the end of hostilities or until the change of power in Russia. And Ukraine guarantees it."

Earlier it was reported that within the framework of the project "I want to find" Ukraine received more than 50 thousand requests from Russians about missing soldiers.