Enemy strikes Chernihiv region with Iskander-M missiles, 3 X-59 guided missiles are downed in Dnipropetrovsk region - Air Force
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the results of air defense forces' work on enemy targets since 12:00 on January 3.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
During the current day (from 12:00 on January 3), the enemy struck with missiles of various types:
- 5 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles in the Kursk region,
- 3 Iskander-M ballistic missiles in Chernihiv region,
- three X-59/69 guided missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
The enemy also attacked with 32 Shahed attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones from the north-east.
"As of 20.00, three X-59/69 guided missiles and 13 enemy UAVs were shot down, 19 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (don`t reach their intended targets - ed.note) (without negative consequences)," the Air Force said.
