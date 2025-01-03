Consequences of triple Russian missile attack on Chernihiv: 1 killed, 5 wounded. PHOTOS

Tonight, on 3 January, Russian troops launched a triple missile attack on Chernihiv. The rescue operation is ongoing.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that as of 6:30 p.m., one person was killed and four wounded.

Residential buildings in the private sector were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

Law enforcement officers, rescuers and medics are working at the scene.

Read more: Missile attack on outskirts of Chernihiv: 1 killed, there are wounded, significant damage to several buildings (updated)

Update as of 8:37 p.m.

The head of Chernihiv Military Administration Dmytro Bryzhynskyi said:

"Today our city was attacked by the enemy again. As a result of the rocket attack, 5 people were wounded, they are in the hospital. Their condition is satisfactory. Unfortunately, one person was killed. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends. More than 10 private houses were destroyed and damaged."

The military administration has deployed a headquarters to eliminate the consequences of the tragedy, and all emergency services are working at the scene.

To prevent an accident due to a gas leak and electric shocks, electricity and gas supply in the areas of destruction has been cut off.

After the priority measures to eliminate the consequences of the missile strike are completed, the damaged houses will be inspected by a commission to include the victims in the E-Restoration program.

To receive financial assistance, victims should contact the Citizens' Appeals Department at Shevchenko 9."











Earlier, it was reported that an explosion occurred in Chernihiv during an air raid alert.

The CMA clarified that Russia launched a group missile strike on the outskirts of the city.