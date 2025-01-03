Missile attack on outskirts of Chernihiv: 1 killed, there are wounded, significant damage to several buildings (updated)

On Friday, January 3, Russian occupiers launched a missile attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv, and there is a victim.

This was reported by the head of the СMA, Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, Censor.NET reports.

"Two private houses have been preliminarily destroyed. One civilian was injured. Stay in shelters," he wrote.

See more: Shouting words in support of Russia during moment of silence for fallen Heroes: man was detained in Chernihiv. PHOTO

Earlier it was reported that an explosion occurred in Chernihiv during an air raid alert.

The CMA clarified that Russia launched a group missile strike on the outskirts of the city.

Updated at 5:50 p.m.

"Missile attack on Chernihiv. Today, the enemy launched a triple missile attack on a residential area on the outskirts of Chernihiv. Several houses were heavily damaged. We already know about one dead person. There are wounded. Search and rescue operations are ongoing," said Viacheslav Chaus, head of the RMA.