Volunteer Yusupova asks for help with purchase of heating pads, charging stations and drones for front line
Volunteer Nataliia Yusupova is asking for help with the purchase of heating pads, charging stations and drones for the frontline, as well as clothing for wounded soldiers in hospitals.
She wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
"There are hundreds of seriously wounded soldiers in hospitals, many of them are brought in without arms and legs, many with burns, with terrible wounds, they are in great pain. They need ordinary clothes, pants, T-shirts, sweaters, hats. At least 70-100 thousand hryvnias need to be raised, and divided into 2-3 hospitals
At the front it is freezing at night, very cold, we need heating pads, please help us raise funds to buy at least 2000 heating pads.
We urgently need to buy charging stations, 2 large and one small one - 107,000 UAH.
The fighters are asking for drones, they are sorely lacking! Mavic 3 is about 75 thousand UAH, Mavic 3 t - 170 thousand UAH!" the post reads.
Yusupova also reported on purchases made with previously raised funds:
"Before the New Year, I bought and managed to send Mavic 3t - UAH 170,000 and Mavic 3 pro - UAH 70,350, a thermal imager - UAH 45,000, a scope - UAH 71800, clothes for the wounded - UAH 15,750 and 23,000, Starlink - UAH 20,000, a charging station - UAH 39,000."
Details for assistance:
Paypal - [email protected]
Privat - 5168752017223390
Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142
Link to the jar
https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z
Jar card number
5375 4112 0025 4253
