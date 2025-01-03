Anti-aircraft gunners fighting in Pokrovsk direction receive 200 FPV drones "Wild Hornets"

Petro Poroshenko handed over two hundred FPV drones manufactured by the Ukrainian MilTech company " Wild Hornets" capable of carrying up to 3 kg of explosives to a unit of an anti-aircraft missile regiment. The unit is currently fighting in the Pokrovske direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the ES press service.

"This is how we start 2025. Drones with automatic target guidance and acquisition, moving cameras and a speed of 180 kilometers per hour. We are delivering two hundred Wild Hornets for the military of one of the anti-aircraft missile regiments. They play a significant role in the air defense of Kyiv against the Shahed and missiles," Poroshenko said.





"One of their units was assigned to the fiercest area of the frontline - Pokrovsk. These drones have proven to be highly effective for this regiment. So today these "Wild Hornets" will be flying in Donetsk region," the politician noted.

FPV drones "Wild Hornets" destroyed a significant number of enemy vehicles, including tanks and other armored targets. In total, using these drones, our military inflicted more than $1.3 billion in damage on the enemy. This includes 135 destroyed tanks, 169 armored vehicles, 116 artillery pieces and MLRS, 405 vehicles, ammunition and special equipment depots, 310 drones, 663 orcs and positions.