Explosions occurred in Kyiv: enemy UAV flying towards capital
Explosions were heard during an air raid alert in Kyiv.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The Air Force reported a drone flying towards the capital from Vyshhorod.
"The enemy strike UAV continues to move in the direction of Bucha/Irpin," the Air Force command said.
