Explosions occurred in Kyiv: enemy UAV flying towards capital

Shahed

Explosions were heard during an air raid alert in Kyiv.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The Air Force reported a drone flying towards the capital from Vyshhorod.

"The enemy strike UAV continues to move in the direction of Bucha/Irpin," the Air Force command said.

