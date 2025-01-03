DTEK restores power supply to over 4 thousand homes in Kyiv region overnight

Power engineers of DTEK Kyiv Regional Power Grids have promptly restored power supply to 4,163 houses in Kyiv region that were cut off after Russian shelling. This was reported by the company's press service.

This was reported by the press center of DTEK, Censor.NET reports.

"This became possible due to the coordinated work of emergency crews who quickly restored the damaged power facilities," DTEK said.

As a reminder, the drone attack on January 2 in Kyiv resulted in one death and 27 injuries, missile debris fell in many areas, and there were hits and interruptions in electricity and water supply.