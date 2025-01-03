Ukraine will remain a priority for G7 during Canada’s presidency, - Foreign Minister Joly
Ukraine remains a priority for the Group of Seven (G7) countries.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly announced this on the social network X following a conversation with her Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.
"As Canada begins its presidency of the G7, my first official phone conversation was with Andrii Sybiha. Ukraine remains a priority for the G7. We discussed the current situation and needs for the future. Canada will always remain a strong ally of Ukraine," wrote the Canadian foreign minister.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also reported on his conversation with Joly. According to Sybiha, he discussed with Joly the progress of the Ukrainian-Canadian partnership in 2024, the situation on the battlefield, defense needs, and international events ahead.
"I appreciate the confirmation that Ukraine will be a priority for Canada's G7 presidency in 2025," the diplomat added.
As a reminder, on January 1, 2025, the G7 presidency passed from Italy to Canada.
