138 combat engagements took place in frontline, 304 invaders were neutralized in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 p.m., 138 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The Russian invaders launched five missile and 45 air strikes, using 10 missiles and 58 GABs. In addition, the Russians engaged 847 kamikaze drones and fired about four thousand rounds at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled two enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our defenders six times in the areas of Kucherivka, Synkivka and Zahryzove. Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks, four more are currently underway.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions 10 times near Nadiia, Makiivka, Hryhorivka, Tverdokhlibove, Yampolivka and in the direction of Cherneshchyna over the last day. One battle is currently underway.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy made two attempts to attack the positions of our units near Bilohorivka during the day. They were unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk direction, ten combat engagements were recorded near Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, in the direction of Predtechyne and Stupochky. The enemy dropped two GABs on Sloviansk.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the defense forces seven times. The occupiers concentrated their main offensive efforts near Dyliivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, enemy units have tried to break through our defenses 34 times near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoolenivka, Ukrainka, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Zvirove, Solone, Kotlyne and Pokrovsk. Five combat engagements have taken place so far. Today, Ukrainian troops neutralized 304 invaders in this direction, 140 of them were irrevocably. A tank, an IFV, four vehicles and nine enemy UAV control antennas were also destroyed.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy is also active - they attacked our positions 11 times near Petropavlivka, Sribne, Kurakhove and Shevchenko, five battles are ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 offensives near Yantarne and in the direction of Kostiantynopil and Novosilka. All combat engagements ended. The enemy dropped seven GABs in the area of Zelene Pole, and Novopil was attacked with FFARs.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice without success.

AFU operation in the Kursk region

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders repelled 30 enemy attacks, and 11 more clashes are still ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched three air strikes, using three guided bombs, and carried out 313 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements.

The situation in other directions has not changed significantly.