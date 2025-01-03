92 combat engagements took place in frontline, enemy attacks mostly in Pokrovsk and Kursk directions - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 92 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The situation in the north

Border settlements, in particular Popivka and Bachivsk in the Sumy region; Karpovychi in the Chernihiv region; and Tymofiivka in the Kharkiv region, are suffering from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation. The invaders conducted air strikes with GABs in the areas of Popivka and Oleksandrivka in the Sumy region; Hremiachka in the Chernihiv region.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Ukrainian troops repelled one attack near Vovchansk in the Kharkiv direction today.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked five times near Nadiia, Makiivka, Hryhorivka and in the direction of Cherneshchyna. Four of the enemy attacks were repelled, one firefight is ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, in the direction of Predtechyne and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked four times near the settlements of Dyliivka, Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Three of the battles ended without success for the occupiers, and one is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 26 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Zelene, Novyi Trud, Pishchane, Zvirove, Solone, Kotlyne and Pokrovsk. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 16 attacks, 10 firefights are still ongoing.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked nine times today near Petropavlivka, Kurakhove and Shevchenko. Five battles were completed, four more are still ongoing.

In the Vremivka direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully attacked the positions of our troops five times near Yantarne and in the direction of Kostiantynopol and Novosilka. The enemy conducted air strikes in the areas of Zelene Pole and Novopole, dropping seven GABs and using free-flight aerial rockets.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy continues to shell the positions of our troops and civilian infrastructure, once trying to advance in the direction of Novoandriivka. The enemy launched air strikes with free-flight rockets at Lobkove, Shcherbaky and Piatikhatky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Russian invaders stormed the positions of our defenders once without success. The situation is under control.

AFU operation in the Kursk region

In the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders repelled 17 invaders' attacks, and 16 more clashes are ongoing. Also, Russian troops conducted three air strikes on Russian territory, dropping three GABs.

In other areas of the front, the situation has not changed significantly.

