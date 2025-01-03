Russian troops occupy villages of Dachenske, Novyi Trud and Vovkove in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops have occupied three villages in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region and advanced to about 5 settlements.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy occupied Dachenske, Novyi Trud, and Vovkove, and advanced in Zelene, Vozdvyzhenka, Novovasylivka, near Yantarne and Sontsivka. The area around Novoielyzavetivka has been clarified," the statement said.

