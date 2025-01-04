Putin considered using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, but China intervened - Blinken

The administration of the current US President Joe Biden took the nuclear threats of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin quite seriously. Russia was probably deterred from using nuclear weapons by China.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports .

The journalist asked Blinken how seriously the United States took Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's threats with nuclear weapons.

According to the Secretary of State, the United States was "very concerned" about Russia's threats. According to US reports, the Kremlin leader has at least considered the use of nuclear weapons.

"Even when the probability increases from five to 15 percent, when it comes to nuclear weapons, there is nothing more serious," the newspaper quoted Blinken as saying.

The secretary of state noted that nuclear weapons were one of the issues in which China was likely to help the United States, despite Beijing's support for Russia.

"We have reason to believe that China contacted Russia and said: "Don't do this," the diplomat said.

According to Blinken, such communication could have taken place when the US informed China of Putin's plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

