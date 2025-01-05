Enemy has advanced in Kurakhove, Shevchenko, and Toretsk - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders continue to advance in the settlements of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the maps of the DeepState project.

"The enemy advanced in Kurakhove, Toretsk, Shevchenko, near Dalne, Vozdvyzhenka, and Baranivka," the statement said.







DeepState analysts also said the day before that the situation in Toretsk was very tense and chaotic due to extremely close fire contact between the defence forces and the enemy.

"Positions can literally be next to each other, and small arms battles can take place between the rooms of a house. The Katsap infantry is actively advancing deeper into the city, hiding among the rubble and buildings, which makes it difficult to defeat them, because they are almost everywhere," the statement said.

The most active hostilities are taking place in the city centre, in the area of the Tsentralna mine and the Zabalka neighbourhood. The enemy is also trying to advance towards Shcherbynivka.

"We have repeatedly spotted him on the way to the village, but the assault was always one-way. The Defence Forces successfully multiply these attempts by zero and destroy the bastards," DeepState analysts say.

