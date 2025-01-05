ENG
Russian military sources claim that AFU have launched offensive in Kursk. Yermak announced good news from there

Fighting in Kursk region: what is known

On the morning of January 5, 2025, Russian military commanders reported that Ukrainian soldiers had launched an attack in the Kursk direction.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In particular, according to Russian propagandists, an offensive is currently underway from Suzha in the direction of Velykyi Soldatske.

In turn, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, confirmed the intensification of hostilities in the Kursk region.

Read more: Ukraine is not ready for negotiations with Russia due to insufficient support from West - OP

"The Kursk region, good news, Russia is getting what it deserves," he wrote.

No more official information is available at this time.

