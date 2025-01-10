Unconditional discharge: Trump deliver verdict in Daniels bribery case

Today, on January 10, US President-elect Donald Trump delivered the verdict to unconditional discharge in the case of hush money payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

For example, Judge Juan Merchan delivered the verdict to Donald Trump to a non-punishment on all 34 counts of his case of bribing a porn star.

A no-penalty sentence, also called an unconditional discharge, means the incoming president avoids jail time, probation and paying any fines.

Explaining his decision, Judge Merchan said that the protections afforded by the office of president is "a factor that outweighs all others."

"Donald Trump, an ordinary citizen, Donald Trump, a criminal defendant, would not be entitled to such a significant protection," he added.

