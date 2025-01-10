Military is tired of figuring out how to convince Ukrainians to defend their own land - Deputy Commander of Azov Brigade Palamar

The new recruitment campaign for the Azov Brigade will not feature heroic photos, touching texts, or epic videos. Now the time has changed.

This was stated by Sviatoslav Palamar, deputy commander of the 12th Azov Special Forces Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"In the new advertising campaign of the AZOV, we have removed all unnecessary things and left only text. No pictures. No special effects. No unnecessary pathos. Don't look for hidden messages here: politics or devaluation of advertising campaigns of other units. We are all doing the same thing now. Everyone is just looking for their own way to reach the hearts of Ukrainians. Our way is honesty and simplicity.

Because no amount of creativity will make a person risk their life. This decision can only come from within," the soldier wrote on Facebook.

Palamar noted that the military is tired of figuring out how to convince Ukrainians to defend their own land.

"The military is tired of fighting and at the same time thinking about how to convince their fellow citizens to defend their own land. The military should not ask for help. They should not come up with creative ways to reach your conscience. They do not have to compete for your attention with advertisements for coffee or a new TV show.

So we are just reminding you: Actions are important, not slogans!" the post reads.