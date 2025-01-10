3 178 38
Pentagon: Biden administration failed to spend about $4 billion in aid to Ukraine
The administration of the current US President Joe Biden did not have time to spend about $4 billion in aid to Ukraine.
This was announced during a briefing by Deputy Pentagon Press Secretary Sabrina Singh, Suspilne reports, Censor.NET informs.
"This will be a little less than four billion dollars that will remain in the authority that the next administration will be able to use for Ukraine," Singh said.
As a reminder, on January 9, the United States provided Ukraine with a $500 million military aid package, the last one under Joe Biden's presidency.
