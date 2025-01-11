Russians occupy Kurakhove and advance near Andriivka, Solonye, and Novosilka, Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian invaders occupied Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project on the night of Saturday, 11 January, Censor.NET reports .
Also, according to analysts, the Russians advanced near three settlements in the Donetsk region: Andriivka, Solone, and Novosilka.
"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Kurakhove and advanced near Andriivka, Solone, and Novosilka," the post reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password