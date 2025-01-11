ENG
Russians occupy Kurakhove and advance near Andriivka, Solonye, ​​and Novosilka, Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders occupied Kurakhove in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by analysts of the DeepState project on the night of Saturday, 11 January, Censor.NET reports .

Also, according to analysts, the Russians advanced near three settlements in the Donetsk region: Andriivka, Solone, and Novosilka.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has occupied Kurakhove and advanced near Andriivka, Solone, and Novosilka," the post reads.

