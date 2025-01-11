213 combat clashes on front in day. 72 in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Russian invaders attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders at the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 17 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 39 drones. In addition, it carried out more than four thousand attacks, including 218 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1942 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Velyka Novosilka, Burlatske in the Donetsk region; Pyatikhatky, Veselyanka, Prymorske, Stepnohirsk, Malokaterinovka, Novoyakovlivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two control points, two air defense facilities, two ammunition depots, ten areas of personnel concentration, and two electronic warfare stations of the Russian invaders.

Combat in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of our troops five times near Vovchansk and Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector, eight occupants' attacks took place over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Kucherivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove, and Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked 39 times. They tried to advance near the settlements of Tverdokhlibove, Hrekivka, Zelenyi Hai, Pershotravneve, Makiivka, Terny, and Zarichne.

In the Siversky sector, near Bilohorivka, the enemy attacked our troops' positions twice but were unsuccessful.

In the Kramatorsk sector, 32 combat engagements were registered in the areas of Bila Hora, Predtechyne, Chasovyi Yar, and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy launched five attacks near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 72 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Novopoltavka, Tarasivka, Baranivka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Myrnohrad, Novyi Trud, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novovasylivka, Novoandriivka, Novoyelizavetivka, Andriivka, Kurakhove, Dachne, Petropavlivka, Yasynove and Yantarne.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 14 times near Kostiantynopil, Zelenivka, Rozlyv, Rozdolne, Velyka Novosilka, and Neskuchne.

The situation in the South and North

There were no combat engagements in the Orikhiv, Huliaypillia, and Prydniprovia sectors over the last day.

In the operational zone in the Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 29 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. The enemy made 386 artillery attacks, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.

No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1570 people over the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized 10 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, 1 air defense system, 74 operational and tactical UAVs, 61 vehicles, and 3 units of special equipment.

Read more on Censor.NET: Command post of the 3rd Army Corps of the Russian Armed Forces in occupied Svitlodarsk was hit, - AFU General Staff