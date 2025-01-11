Some positions of Defense Forces were destroyed as result of enemy assaults in Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk directions - OSGT "Khortytsia"

In the Kupiansk, Kramatorsk, and Toretsk sectors, some of our defenders' positions were destroyed as a result of Russian assault and fire.

As noted, over the past day, the enemy's main attack efforts were concentrated in the Pokrovsk sector.

Mostly without the use of armored vehicles, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the areas of Myroliubivka, Yelizavetivka, Promin, Myrnohrad, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotlyne, Novooleksandrivka, Novoyelizavetivka, Kurakhove, and Yantarne. Fighting continues in Lysivka, Dachanske, Novovasylivka, Shevchenko and Petropavlivka. The defense forces are resisting the enemy's attempts to use their numerical superiority and develop the offensive.

In the Kharkiv sector, enemy assault groups attacked our positions in Vovchansk and near Starytsia. The attacks were repelled, the enemy suffered losses and retreated.

"In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy conducted offensive actions in the direction of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, Zahryzove, and Zelenyi Hai, and in the Lyman sector, they stormed our positions in the areas of Pershotravneve, Hrekivka, Terny and Makiivka. Some of our positions were destroyed as a result of the assault and fire. Measures are being taken to prevent the tactical situation from deteriorating," the statement said.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, there were clashes in Chasovyi Yar, near Stupochky, Bila Hora, Predtechyne, and Toretsk. Some of our positions were destroyed as a result of assault and fire. Measures are underway to detect, locate, and destroy enemy assault groups that have infiltrated our combat formations.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our troops in Bilohorivka but was unsuccessful.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukrainian defenders are countering enemy attacks in the areas of Zelenivka, Velyka Novosilka, and Vremivka. The enemy used armored personnel carriers to move personnel to conduct offensive actions in the direction of Kostyantynopol. As a result of our fire, one armored personnel carrier was destroyed along with the troops. The rest of the vehicles were damaged. The enemy continues to accumulate forces for further attacks, added the Khortytsia Brigade.