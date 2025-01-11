Ukrainian Defense Forces hold positions within Kurakhove - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Ukrainian defenders are holding their positions within the city of Kurakhove in the Donetsk region, in particular in the area of the thermal power plant.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on January 11 by Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman of the OSGT "Khortytsia" on the air of Suspilne. Studio" TV channel, the spokesperson for the Khortytsia military unit Viktor Tregubov told.

"According to my information, there is fighting in the area of Kurakhove. Among other things, Ukrainian positions are being held at the thermal power plant, which is part of Kurakhove, so we cannot say that Russian troops have taken the town completely. Although, of course, most of the town has been razed to rubble. This has to be recognized," said the Khortytsia spokesman.

He emphasized that the Defense Forces have not left Kurakhove.

"Since Ukrainian troops still maintain positions within the city, we cannot talk about any abandonment," Tregubov added.

As a reminder, DeepState analysts reported on the night of January 11 that Russian invaders had occupied Kurakhove. Also, in the morning report of the General Staff, there was no report of hostilities in the Kurakhove direction.

