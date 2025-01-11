SSU conducts investigative actions with DPRK prisoners: indisputable evidence of DPRK participation in war obtained. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Defence Forces captured the first North Korean soldiers who fought for the ruscists in the Kursk region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press centre.

Thus, as noted, the Security Service of Ukraine, which documents and investigates relevant crimes, has received indisputable evidence of the DPRK's participation in the war of the Russian Federation against our country.

"We are talking about two North Korean soldiers, one of whom was captured on 9 January 2025 by soldiers of the 84th Special Forces tactical group, and the other by paratroopers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Immediately after being captured, the foreigners were provided with all the necessary medical care, as provided for by the Geneva Convention," the SSU said.

It is also noted that they were taken to Kyiv to carry out priority investigative measures. They are being held in appropriate conditions that meet the requirements of international law.

"The prisoners do not speak Ukrainian, English or Russian, so communication with them is done through Korean translators in cooperation with South Korea's LDC intelligence.

At the time of his capture, one of the foreigners had a Russian military ID issued in the name of another person registered in the Republic of Tuva. The other had no documents at all," the SSU added.

During the interrogation, the DPRK soldier who was found with the ticket told the SSU that he had been issued the document in Russia in the autumn of 2024. At that time, he said, some of North Korea's combat units had been training with racist groups for one week.

He himself stated that he was born in 2005, was a rifleman and had been serving in North Korea since 2021. It is noteworthy that the prisoner, like the Russian military at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, emphasises that he was allegedly going for training, not to fight a war against Ukraine.

Another prisoner of war confirmed the testimony of his 'partner'. He gave some of his answers in writing because he had an injured jaw.

According to preliminary data, he was born in 1999 and has been serving in the DPRK army since 2016 as a sniper scout.

The SSU is currently conducting the necessary investigative measures to establish all the circumstances of the DPRK military's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine. The investigation is being conducted under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office under Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (planning, preparation, unleashing and waging of an aggressive war).

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces had captured two DPRK soldiers. They are already talking to the SSU.