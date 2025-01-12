Decrease in number of enemy attacks in Kharkiv direction is being recorded - OTG "Kharkiv"

There is a decrease in the number of Russian attacks in the Kharkiv direction, which is probably due to the concentration of the occupiers on other sections of the front.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform, the spokesman for the Kharkiv OTG, Yevhenii Romanov, announced this on TV.

"We are observing a decrease in the number of enemy attacks in the Kharkiv direction. Usually they attack near Vovchansk. Now such an attempt was near Kozacha Lopan. I think this is due to the fact that they are more concentrated on other sections of the front and do not have the opportunity to operate in the Kharkiv region... They are more concentrated on the right flank," the spokesman noted.

Read more: Two enemy attacks were repelled in Starytsia and Vovchansk areas, occupiers lost 104 people and 90 pieces of equipment per day - OTG "Kharkiv"

He also added that there is a constant movement of troops in this direction, but the occupiers are not abandoning their positions in the Kharkiv region.

"They may be sending in additional forces. They are also replenishing supplies and replenishing current losses in the Kharkiv region. We are not observing any very active actions," Romanov added.