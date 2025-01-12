ENG
Sybiha on Maduro’s "inauguration": Choice of Venezuelan people has been stolen

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine joins the EU's position that the so-called "inauguration" of Nicolas Maduro was a fraud.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiha made this statement on the social network X.

"Ukraine joins the EU's position. The so-called "inauguration" of Nicolas Maduro was a fraud," the statement said.

He emphasized that the choice of the Venezuelan people was stolen.

"We will continue to support the people of Venezuela and insist that their civil rights and freedoms are respected," Sybiha added.

Earlier it was reported that the inauguration of Nicolas Maduro is to take place on January 10, 2025. On July 28, Maduro was declared the winner of the Venezuelan election. At the same time, the opposition claimed that there were violations and falsifications during the voting. They consider Edmundo González Urrutia to be the real winner.

