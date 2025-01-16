Defense forces regained position near Uspenivka, enemy occupied Neskuchne - DeepState. MAP
The defense forces managed to regain the position near Uspenivka, but Russian troops occupied Neskuchne.
This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.
"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained the position near Uspenivka. The enemy occupied Neskuchne and advanced in Vremivka, Toretsk, Kotlyne, near Udachne, Yantarne, Novovasylivka, and Sukhi Yaliv," the statement said.
