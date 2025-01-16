ENG
Defense forces regained position near Uspenivka, enemy occupied Neskuchne - DeepState. MAP

The defense forces managed to regain the position near Uspenivka, but Russian troops occupied Neskuchne.

This was reported by DeepState, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ukrainian Defence Forces have regained the position near Uspenivka. The enemy occupied Neskuchne and advanced in Vremivka, Toretsk, Kotlyne, near Udachne, Yantarne, Novovasylivka, and Sukhi Yaliv," the statement said.

Read more: Russians have captured northern outskirts of Neskuchne and are putting pressure on Velyka Novosilka

Росіяни окупували Нескучне

